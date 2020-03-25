Burlington Stores (BURL) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores (BURL) today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -41.0% and a 8.1% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $237.00, which is a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $246.00 price target.

Burlington Stores’ market cap is currently $10.18B and has a P/E ratio of 19.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.60.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.