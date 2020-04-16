Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) Initiated with a Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Catie Powers- April 16, 2020, 6:55 AM EDT

Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) received a Buy rating and a C$1.75 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Tania Gonsalves today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #5073 out of 6470 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Burcon Nutrascience with a $1.77 average price target.

Based on Burcon Nutrascience’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5,044 and GAAP net loss of $788.3K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.17K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.15 million.

Burcon NutraScience Corp. engages in the development of valuable plant-based proteins. It also develops a portfolio of composition, application, and process patents originating from a core protein extraction and purification technology. The firm’s products include CLARISOY, Peazazz, Canola proteins, and Cannabis. Burcon NutraScience was founded on November 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

