Bumble (BMBL) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Bumble (BMBL). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 81.3% success rate. Marok covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bumble with a $67.78 average price target, representing a 3.8% upside. In a report issued on March 8, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMBL in relation to earlier this year.

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.