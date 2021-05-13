Bumble (BMBL) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Bumble (BMBL) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $47.24, close to its 52-week low of $45.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bumble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.54, representing a 35.1% upside. In a report released today, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMBL in relation to earlier this year.

Bumble Inc is engaged in offering online dating services. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo, where users come on a monthly basis to discover new people and connect with each other.