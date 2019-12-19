Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Bouley from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.24, close to its 52-week high of $26.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Bouley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Building Products, Cornerstone Building Brands, and Advanced Drainage Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.44, representing a 3.2% upside. In a report issued on December 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Builders Firstsource’s market cap is currently $2.92B and has a P/E ratio of 12.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.75.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

