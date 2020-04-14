Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Receives a Buy from Stephens

Stephens analyst Trey Grooms reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Grooms is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Grooms covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Masonite International, BMC Stock Holdings, and Trex Company.

Builders Firstsource has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00, which is a 59.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.44 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Builders Firstsource has an average volume of 1.69M.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

