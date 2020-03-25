Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Seldon Clarke maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Clarke is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.8% success rate. Clarke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Fortune Brands, and Trex Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.90, which is a 90.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.43 and a one-year low of $9.00. Currently, Builders Firstsource has an average volume of 1.53M.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. Its products includes factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood. The company was founded by Kevin P. O’Meara, Donald F. McAleenan, and John D. Roach in March 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

