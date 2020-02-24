Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After D.A. Davidson and Wedbush gave Builders Firstsource (NASDAQ: BLDR) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley FBR. Analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.69, close to its 52-week high of $28.43.

Rygiel has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Builders Firstsource.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is ranked #478 out of 5976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Builders Firstsource is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.43, representing a 15.1% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Builders Firstsource’s market cap is currently $3.09B and has a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.75.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.