Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Buy rating on Builders Firstsource (BLDR) on March 16 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Builders Firstsource with a $29.00 average price target, which is a 137.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, SunTrust Robinson also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Builders Firstsource’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $41.37 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $52.02 million.

Builers FirstSource, Inc. engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

