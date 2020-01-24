Buckingham Remains a Buy on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

Buckingham analyst Daniel Mckenzie maintained a Buy rating on JetBlue Airways (JBLU) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.57, close to its 52-week high of $21.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Mckenzie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 64.0% success rate. Mckenzie covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Hawaiian Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for JetBlue Airways with a $23.40 average price target, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

JetBlue Airways’ market cap is currently $6.08B and has a P/E ratio of 10.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of JBLU in relation to earlier this year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The company offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.