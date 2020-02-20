Buckingham Maintains a Buy Rating on Kellogg (K)

In a report released today, Eric Larson from Buckingham maintained a Buy rating on Kellogg (K), with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Larson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 65.0% success rate. Larson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Mondelez International, and Sanderson Farms.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Kellogg with a $70.08 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.05 and a one-year low of $51.34. Currently, Kellogg has an average volume of 1.67M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of K in relation to earlier this year.

Kellogg Co. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. Its markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin and Famous Amos, to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following seven segments: U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The U.S. Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, savory snacks, wholesome snacks and fruit-flavored snacks. The U.S. Morning Foods segment includes cereal and toaster pastries. The U.S. Specialty Channels engages in selling kellogg products to channels such as food service, convenience stores, vending and others. The North America Other segment includes U.S. Frozen, Kashi company, and RX businesses. The Europe segment consists of European countries. The Latin America segment comprises of Central America and Mexico. The Asia Pacific segment composes of Sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and Asian and Pacific markets. The company was founded by Will Keith Kellogg in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, MI.