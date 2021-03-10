BTRS Holdings (BTRS) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Citigroup and Guggenheim gave BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ: BTRS) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Mayank Tandon initiated coverage with a Buy rating on BTRS Holdings today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 67.1% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BTRS Holdings with a $21.25 average price target, representing a 43.1% upside. In a report issued on March 1, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

