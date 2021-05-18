BTIG Thinks XL Fleet’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Lewis from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on XL Fleet (XL), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $5.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for XL Fleet with a $12.00 average price target.

