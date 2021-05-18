BTIG Thinks Venus Concept’s Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.88, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 62.2% and a 54.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Venus Concept is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.67.

The company has a one-year high of $5.00 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Venus Concept has an average volume of 411.7K.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.