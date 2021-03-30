BTIG Thinks Venus Concept’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.25, close to its 52-week low of $1.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 74.2% and a 62.6% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.67, representing a 145.5% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Venus Concept’s market cap is currently $126.9M and has a P/E ratio of -0.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.01.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.