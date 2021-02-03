BTIG Thinks Surgalign Holdings’ Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Surgalign Holdings (SRGA) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.01, close to its 52-week low of $1.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.5% and a 68.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Surgalign Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50, implying a 145.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Surgalign Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.93 million and net profit of $123 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.7 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SRGA in relation to earlier this year.

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc designs develop, manufactures and distributes biologic, metal and synthetic implants. its implants are used in orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, general surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues and improve surgical outcomes. It operates through the following business lines: Spine, Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, Surgical Specialties, Cardiothoracic, International, and Global Commercial.