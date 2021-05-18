BTIG Thinks Romeo Power’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 13, Gregory Lewis from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Romeo Power (RMO), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.35, close to its 52-week low of $6.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

Romeo Power has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.68.

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, which does not have any business operations. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.