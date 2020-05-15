BTIG Thinks Oportun Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Mark Palmer from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Oportun Financial (OPRT), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.01, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Sutter Rock Capital, and Synchrony Financial.

Oportun Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

The company has a one-year high of $25.84 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Oportun Financial has an average volume of 160.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OPRT in relation to earlier this year.

Oportun Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services for customers with credit invisibles. The firm offers small dollar, unsecured installment loans through its proprietary lending platform. The company was founded in August 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.