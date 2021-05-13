BTIG Thinks Matinas BioPharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) on May 11 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.75, close to its 52-week low of $0.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Matinas BioPharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.23, a 182.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $3.00 price target.

Based on Matinas BioPharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $62.5K and GAAP net loss of $6.34 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.57 million.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable. Its anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, delivers broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B; and is being developed to prevent invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company was founded in May 2013 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

