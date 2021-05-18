BTIG Thinks Lyra Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 14, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.61, close to its 52-week low of $7.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 45.9% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lyra Therapeutics with a $28.00 average price target.

Based on Lyra Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.8 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.23 million.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.