BTIG Thinks Lyra Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett maintained a Buy rating on Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) on June 2 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.87, close to its 52-week low of $6.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 52.3% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Lyra Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.50 and a one-year low of $6.85. Currently, Lyra Therapeutics has an average volume of 100.4K.

Lyra Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s technology platform, XTreo, is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.