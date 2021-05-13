BTIG Thinks Galera Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on May 11, Robert Hazlett from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Galera Therapeutics (GRTX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.88, close to its 52-week low of $5.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Hazlett is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 26.3% and a 44.6% success rate. Hazlett covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Intra-Cellular Therapies, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Galera Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 187.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Galera Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $173.7M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 59.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the prevention of radiation-induced toxicity, including mucositis and the treatment of fibrosis and cancer. The company was founded by Robert A. Beardsley, Randy W. Weiss, and Dennis P. Riley in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.