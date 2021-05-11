BTIG Thinks Gain Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Shrader from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Gain Therapeutics (GANX), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.03, close to its 52-week low of $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Gain Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00, a 186.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Gain Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding, with an initial focus on lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs), including rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. Its pipeline includes the GLB1 gene, GBA1 gene, IDUA gene, and GALC gene.