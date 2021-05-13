BTIG Thinks Biodesix’s Stock is Going to Recover

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained a Buy rating on Biodesix (BDSX) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.01, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 62.8% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics, and Myriad Genetics.

Biodesix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33, implying a 95.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Biodesix’s market cap is currently $349.4M and has a P/E ratio of -2.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BDSX in relation to earlier this year.

Biodesix Inc is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. The company’s artificial intelligence-based platform helps to discover, develop, and commercialize solutions for clinical unmet needs, with a primary focus in lung disease. The revenue is derived from two sources namely, providing diagnostic tests and providing biopharmaceutical companies with services that include diagnostic research, clinical research, development and testing services.