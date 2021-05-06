BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for trivago (TRVG)

BTIG analyst Jake Fuller maintained a Hold rating on trivago (TRVG) on May 4. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #529 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for trivago with a $3.54 average price target, representing a -1.1% downside. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.88 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, trivago has an average volume of 3.9M.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay. The Developed Europe segment includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Rest of the World segment represents all other countries such as Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. The company was founded by Rolf Schrömgens, Peter Vinnemeier and Stephan Stubner in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.