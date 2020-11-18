BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for PaySign (PAYS)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Hold rating on PaySign (PAYS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 67.4% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

PaySign has an analyst consensus of Hold.

PaySign’s market cap is currently $287.1M and has a P/E ratio of 47.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 15.20.

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.