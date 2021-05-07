BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Insulet (PODD)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Insulet (PODD). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $253.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 68.3% and a 57.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $294.71.

Based on Insulet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and GAAP net loss of $17.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $209 million and had a net profit of $5 million.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

