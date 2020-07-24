BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Edwards Lifesciences (EW). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.91, close to its 52-week high of $82.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 57.1% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a $86.18 average price target, which is a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.55 and a one-year low of $51.51. Currently, Edwards Lifesciences has an average volume of 3.12M.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques. Its portfolio includes technologies designed for nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The Surgical Structural Heart portfolio includes tissue heart valves and heart valve repair products for the surgical replacement or repair of a patient’s heart valve. The Critical Care portfolio products through hemodynamic monitoring system measures a patient’s heart function and fluid status in surgical and intensive care settings. The company was founded by Miles Lowell Edwards in 1958 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

