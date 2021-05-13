BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

BTIG analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Hold rating on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Blackstone Mortgage.

Broadmark Realty Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50.

The company has a one-year high of $11.00 and a one-year low of $7.11. Currently, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average volume of 884.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRMK in relation to earlier this year.

Broadmark Realty Capital, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust. It provides financing to real estate investors and developers across multiple regions throughout the United States. The firm offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.