BTIG Sticks to Their Hold Rating for 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Hold rating on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, SOC Telemed, and Accolade.

1Life Healthcare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.14.

The company has a one-year high of $59.82 and a one-year low of $25.40. Currently, 1Life Healthcare has an average volume of 1.13M.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare membership services. It offers walk-in immunizations and lab services, behavioral health, women’s health, men’s health, LGBTQ+ care, pediatrics, sports medicine, lifestyle, and wellbeing programs. The company was founded by Thomas H. Lee in July 25, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.