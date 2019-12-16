BTIG Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

In a report issued on December 12, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.4% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Staar Surgical Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Integra Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tactile Systems Technology with a $73.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $76.63 and a one-year low of $37.40. Currently, Tactile Systems Technology has an average volume of 190.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCMD in relation to earlier this year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company, which develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. The company was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.