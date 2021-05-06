BTIG Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Sprout Social (SPT)

In a report issued on May 4, Matthew VanVliet from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Sprout Social (SPT), with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.97.

According to TipRanks.com, VanVliet is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.3% and a 54.3% success rate. VanVliet covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, RingCentral, and Q2 Holdings.

Sprout Social has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.91, implying a 38.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $82.47 and a one-year low of $16.31. Currently, Sprout Social has an average volume of 598.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 118 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Sprout Social, Inc. provides online social media management tools for businesses. It offers communication tools, contact management, lead generation, and analytics services. The company offers solutions for enterprises, agencies, small businesses, customer service, social media marketing, and employee advocacy sectors. Sprout Social was founded by Justyn Howard, Aaron Rankin and Gilbert Lara in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.