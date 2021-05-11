BTIG Sticks to Their Buy Rating for IMV (IMV)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.79, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 39.7% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, and Voyager Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, which is a 275.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33K and had a GAAP net loss of $8.48 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin. DPX-Survivac is in clinical evaluation as a monotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer and in combination with Merck’s Keytruda across multiple cancer indications. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian E. Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.