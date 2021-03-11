BTIG Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Electrocore (ECOR)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Electrocore (ECOR), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electrocore with a $3.25 average price target.

Electrocore’s market cap is currently $96.82M and has a P/E ratio of -2.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.41.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial-stage bio-electronic medicine company, with a platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy focuses on neurology and rheumatology. The company’s therapy, gammaCore, has pharmacologic effects on the peripheral and central nervous systems, which modulate neurotransmitters and immune function. It focuses on acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steve Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, NJ.