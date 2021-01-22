BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $798.67, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Hold with an average price target of $668.33.

Based on Intuitive Surgical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion and net profit of $314 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.13 billion and had a net profit of $397 million.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.