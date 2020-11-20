BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Glaukos (GKOS)

In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG reiterated a Hold rating on Glaukos (GKOS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.66, close to its 52-week high of $70.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 61.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Glaukos has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $58.60, implying a -14.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Wells Fargo also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $68.00 price target.

Based on Glaukos’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.83 million and GAAP net loss of $15.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.51 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.51 million.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. Its Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery procedures are designed to reduce intraocular eye pressure by improving aqueous outflow through the natural physiologic pathway. The company was founded by Olav B. Bergheim, Morteza Gharib, and Richard Hill on July 14, 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.