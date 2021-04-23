BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Chimera Investment (CIM)

Jason Carr- April 23, 2021, 5:06 AM EDT

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM) on April 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.51, close to its 52-week high of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, PennyMac Mortgage, and AGNC Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimera Investment with a $11.88 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.09 and a one-year low of $7.02. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 1.97M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts