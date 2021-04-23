BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Chimera Investment (CIM)

BTIG analyst Eric Hagen maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment (CIM) on April 4. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.51, close to its 52-week high of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, PennyMac Mortgage, and AGNC Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Chimera Investment with a $11.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.09 and a one-year low of $7.02. Currently, Chimera Investment has an average volume of 1.97M.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a portfolio of mortgage assets. It includes residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities, and various other asset classes. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.