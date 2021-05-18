BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for BRT Realty (BRT)

In a report issued on May 14, James W Sullivan from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on BRT Realty (BRT). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BRT Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Based on BRT Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.1 million and GAAP net loss of $3.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.83 million.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. It operates through the Multi-Family Real Estate and Other Real Estate business segments. The Multi-Family Real Estate segment comprises of the ownership, operation, and development of multi family properties. The Other Real Estate segment includes activities related to the ownership, operation, and development of other real estate assets. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.