BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Biogen (BIIB)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Hold rating on Biogen (BIIB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $395.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 43.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Precision BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Biogen with a $362.17 average price target, representing a 22.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $468.55 and a one-year low of $223.25. Currently, Biogen has an average volume of 1.36M.

Incorporated in 1978, Massachusetts-based Biogen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, VUMERITY, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

