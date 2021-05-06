BTIG Sticks to Its Hold Rating for American Well (AMWL)

BTIG analyst David Larsen maintained a Hold rating on American Well (AMWL) on May 3. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.14, close to its 52-week low of $13.63.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Well with a $27.75 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.75 and a one-year low of $13.63. Currently, American Well has an average volume of 3.29M.

American Well Corp is a telehealth company enabling digital delivery of care for its customers. Its platform, Amwell, enables care delivery across the full healthcare continuum – from primary and urgent care in the home to high acuity specialty consults, such as telestroke and telepsychiatry, in the hospital. It provides both on-demand and scheduled consultations.