BTIG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Senseonics Holdings (SENS)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Senseonics Holdings (SENS), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.38, close to its 52-week low of $0.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 59.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Senseonics Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $0.70.

Based on Senseonics Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $261K and GAAP net loss of $7.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.61 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.07 million.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

