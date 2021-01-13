BTIG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Inari Medical (NARI)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Inari Medical (NARI) today and set a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $88.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 73.7% and a 71.8% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Inari Medical with a $88.00 average price target.

Based on Inari Medical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.72 million and net profit of $6.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.23 million and had a net profit of $366K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NARI in relation to earlier this year.

Inari Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on developing products to treat patients suffering from venous diseases. Its product portfolio includes ClotTriever, for the removal of the clot from peripheral blood vessels and treats patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTreiver product is used for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. Geographically, the company has its presence across the United States.