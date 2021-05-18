BTIG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Eneti (NETI)

In a report issued on May 13, Gregory Lewis from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Eneti (NETI), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Lewis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Eagle Bulk Shipping, Golden Ocean Group, and Chart Industries.

Eneti has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Eneti’s market cap is currently $228.3M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Scorpio Bulkers, Inc. engages in the provision of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels. It operates through the Ultramax Operations and Kamsarmax Operations segments. The Ultramax Operations segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax Operations segment deals with essels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.