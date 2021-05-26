BTIG Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Abbott Labs (ABT)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Abbott Labs (ABT), with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $116.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 65.8% and a 55.5% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Irhythm Technologies, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abbott Labs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $137.88.

The company has a one-year high of $128.54 and a one-year low of $86.16. Currently, Abbott Labs has an average volume of 4.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 229 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ABT in relation to earlier this year.

Abbott Laboratories offers a diversified line of healthcare products. It operates through four reportable segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products International (includes international sales of branded generic pharmaceutical products), Nutritional Products Diagnostic Products and Medical Devices. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

