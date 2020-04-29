BTIG Remains a Hold on Masimo (MASI)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault maintained a Hold rating on Masimo (MASI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $212.56, close to its 52-week high of $221.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 60.0% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Masimo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $197.75, a -9.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Needham also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $221.14 and a one-year low of $128.36. Currently, Masimo has an average volume of 518K.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories. The company was founded by Joe E. Kiani in May 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.