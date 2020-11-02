BTIG Remains a Hold on Intersect ENT (XENT)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Intersect ENT (XENT) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 49.6% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intersect ENT is a Hold with an average price target of $18.38, a 18.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $31.46 and a one-year low of $5.97. Currently, Intersect ENT has an average volume of 274.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intersect ENT, Inc. is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps. The company was founded by Donald J. Eaton in October 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.