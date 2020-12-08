BTIG Remains a Hold on H&R Block (HRB)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block (HRB). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on H&R Block is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00.

H&R Block’s market cap is currently $3.51B and has a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.54.

H&R Block, Inc. engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. It offers assisted and do-it-yourself tax return preparation solutions through multiple channels and distribute the H&R block-branded financial products and services, including those of its financial partners, to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.