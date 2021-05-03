BTIG Remains a Hold on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

BTIG analyst Thomas Shrader maintained a Hold rating on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Shrader is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Shrader covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Gain Therapeutics, OncoSec Medical, and Nuvation Bio.

Denali Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $91.50.

Denali Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $7.31B and has a P/E ratio of 97.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of DNLI in relation to earlier this year.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.