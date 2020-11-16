BTIG Remains a Hold on Alcon (ALC)

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Alcon (ALC) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.41, close to its 52-week high of $68.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Alcon with a $67.15 average price target, representing a 3.4% upside. In a report issued on November 12, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $68.11 and a one-year low of $39.37. Currently, Alcon has an average volume of 1.31M.

Alcon, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of market surgical equipment and devices, pharmaceutical eye drops, and consumer vision care products to treat eye diseases and disorders. It operates through the following segments: Surgical and Vision Care. The Surgical segment offers implantable products, consumables and equipment for use in surgical procedures to address cataracts, vitreoretinal conditions, refractive errors, and glaucoma. The Vision Care segment comprises daily disposable, reusable and color-enhancing contact lenses, as well as portfolio of ocular health products, including over-the-counter products for dry eye, contact lens care, and ocular allergies, as well as ocular vitamins and redness relievers. The company was founded by Mr. Robert Alexander and Mr. William Conner on 1945 and is headquartered in Fribourg, Switzerland.