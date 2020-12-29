BTIG Remains a Buy on Venus Concept (VERO)

In a report released today, Marie Thibault from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Venus Concept (VERO), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.9% and a 71.2% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Venus Concept has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88, implying a 163.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.00 and a one-year low of $1.73. Currently, Venus Concept has an average volume of 267.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERO in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VERO in relation to earlier this year.

Venus Concept, Inc. is a medical aesthetic technology company. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.